Target Hospitality Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.6% Downside

Target Hospitality Corp. found using ticker (TH) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 1.64. With the stocks previous close at 1.99 this would imply there is a potential downside of -17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.51. The market cap for the company is $203m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.targethospitality.com

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.