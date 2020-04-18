Target Hospitality Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 96.0% Upside

Target Hospitality Corp. found using ticker (TH) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.25 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2.94. Now with the previous closing price of 1.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 96.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.32 while the 200 day moving average is 4.51. The company has a market cap of $153m. Visit the company website at: http://www.targethospitality.com

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

