Target Hospitality Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.0% Upside

Target Hospitality Corp. found using ticker (TH) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.25 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2.94. Now with the previous closing price of 1.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 74.0%. The day 50 moving average is 2.5 and the 200 day MA is 4.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $170m. Company Website: http://www.targethospitality.com

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

