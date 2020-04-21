Target Hospitality Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 70.9% Upside

Target Hospitality Corp. found using ticker (TH) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.25 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.94. With the stocks previous close at 1.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 70.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.14 while the 200 day moving average is 4.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $155m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.targethospitality.com

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

