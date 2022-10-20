Target Healthcare REIT Ltd 10.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd with ticker (LON:THRL) now has a potential upside of 10.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 90 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Target Healthcare REIT Ltd share price of 81 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.0%. Trading has ranged between 75 (52 week low) and 123 (52 week high) with an average of 2,226,596 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £488,126,736.



Target Healthcare REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom (UK). Its portfolio is designed to provide stable income returns from a diversified group of tenants and rental levels, which are sustainable over the long term. Its portfolio comprises of approximately 77 assets: over 73 operational care homes and approximately four development sites. The Company’s investment manager and alternative investment fund manager is Target Fund Managers Limited.







