Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Target Corporation with ticker code (TGT) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 83.27 and has a mean target at 160.25. Now with the previous closing price of 150.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 132.79 and the 200 day MA is 116.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $75,463m. Visit the company website at: http://investors.target.com

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

