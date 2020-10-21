Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Target Corporation found using ticker (TGT) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 83.27 with a mean TP of 160.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 150.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day MA is 132.79 while the 200 day moving average is 116.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $75,463m. Company Website: http://investors.target.com
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.