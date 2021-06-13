Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Target Corporation found using ticker (TGT) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $305.00 and $176. with the average target price sitting at $249.44. With the stocks previous close at $231.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The day 50 moving average is $218.51 and the 200 day moving average is $194.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $115,241m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.target.com

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials. It also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. The company sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,897 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.