Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Target Corporation with ticker code (TGT) now have 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 193 and 83.27 calculating the mean target price we have 165.77. Now with the previous closing price of 158.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 159.05 and the 200 day moving average is 135.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $79,944m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.target.com

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.