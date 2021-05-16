Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Target Corporation with ticker code (TGT) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 193 and 83.27 calculating the mean target price we have 165.77. Now with the previous closing price of 158.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 159.05 and the 200 day moving average is 135.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $79,944m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.target.com

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.