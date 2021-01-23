Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Target Corporation found using ticker (TGT) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 193 and 83.27 and has a mean target at 165.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 158.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 159.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 135.76. The company has a market cap of $79,944m. Find out more information at: http://corporate.target.com

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.