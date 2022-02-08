Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Target Corporation found using ticker (TGT) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 193 and 83.27 calculating the average target price we see 165.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 158.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 159.05 and the 200 day MA is 135.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $79,944m. Company Website: http://corporate.target.com

The potential market cap would be $83,838m based on the market concensus.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.