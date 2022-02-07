Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Target Corporation found using ticker (TGT) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 193 and 83.27 calculating the average target price we see 165.77. With the stocks previous close at 158.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 159.05 and the 200 day moving average is 135.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $79,944m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.target.com

The potential market cap would be $83,838m based on the market concensus.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,900 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.