Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Target Corporation found using ticker (TGT) have now 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $244.00 and $161. calculating the mean target price we have $191.89. With the stocks previous close at $154.40 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $160.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to $185.81. The market cap for the company is $73,269m. Company Website: https://corporate.target.com

The potential market cap would be $91,060m based on the market concensus.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials. It also provides in-store amenities, such as Target Café, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. The company sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 09, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,000 stores. Target Corporation was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

