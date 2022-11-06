Target Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Target Corporation with ticker code (TGT) have now 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $244.00 and $161. and has a mean target at $192.24. Now with the previous closing price of $159.80 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day MA is $159.49 and the 200 day moving average is $182.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $73,472m. Company Website: https://corporate.target.com

The potential market cap would be $88,387m based on the market concensus.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials. It also provides in-store amenities, such as Target Café, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. The company sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 09, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,000 stores. Target Corporation was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.