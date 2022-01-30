Tapestry – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.1% Upside

Tapestry found using ticker (TPR) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 43 calculating the mean target price we have 55.62. With the stocks previous close at 37.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.81 and the 200 day moving average is 41.84. The market cap for the company is $10,354m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tapestry.com

The potential market cap would be $15,539m based on the market concensus.

Tapestry provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women’s accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms. It also provides bag collections, including business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods, such as wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. In addition, the company offers women’s footwear; sunglasses; bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings; fragrances and watches; women’s seasonal lifestyle apparel collections that include outerwear and ready-to-wear, and cold weather accessories, which comprise gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, it provides footwear items; and housewares and home accessories for kids, such as fashion bedding and tableware; and stationery and gifts. Additionally, the company licenses rights to market and distribute its jewelry, eyewear, watches, fragrances, and tech accessories under the Coach brand; and fashion beddings, tableware and housewares, eyewear, watches, stationery and gifts, and tech accessories under the Kate Spade brand. As of July 3, 2021, it operated through a network of 939 Coach stores, 407 Kate Spade stores, and 104 Stuart Weitzman stores. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and wholesale customers, as well as through independent third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Coach and changed its name to Tapestry in October 2017. Tapestry was founded in 1941 and is based in New York, New York.