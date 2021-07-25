Tapestry – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Tapestry with ticker code (TPR) now have 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 16.5 with a mean TP of 27.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day MA is 20.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,029m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tapestry.com

Tapestry provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women’s accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms. It also provides bag collections, including business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods, such as wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. In addition, the company offers women’s footwear; sunglasses; bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings; fragrances and watches; women’s seasonal lifestyle apparel collections that include outerwear and ready-to-wear, and cold weather accessories, which comprise gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, it provides ready-to-wear and footwear items for kids; fashion bedding and tableware; and stationery and gifts. Additionally, the company licenses rights to market and distribute its eyewear, watches, fragrances, and tech accessories under the Coach brand; and fashion beddings, tableware, eyewear, watches, stationery and gifts, and tech accessories under the Kate Spade brand. It sells its products to consumers through a network of 958 Coach stores, 420 Kate Spade stores, and 131 Stuart Weitzman stores, including the Internet and concession shop-in-shops; and wholesale customers, as well as through independent third party distributors. The company was formerly known as Coach and changed its name to Tapestry in October 2017. Tapestry was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.