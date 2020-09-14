Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.3% Downside

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, with ticker code (SKT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 6.7 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.1. Now with the previous closing price of 5.56 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.3%. The day 50 moving average is 6.12 and the 200 day moving average is 6.91. The market cap for the company is $515m. Find out more information at: http://www.tangeroutlets.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

