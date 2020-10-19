Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.6% Downside

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, found using ticker (SKT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 6.7 and 4 and has a mean target at 5.53. Now with the previous closing price of 6.33 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.1 and the 200 day MA is 6.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $571m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tangeroutlets.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

