Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, found using ticker (SKT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day MA is 15.86 and the 200 day moving average is 16.8. The market cap for the company is $1,540m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tangeroutlets.com

The potential market cap would be $1,840m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.