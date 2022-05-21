Twitter
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, with ticker code (SKT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16 with a mean TP of 19. Now with the previous closing price of 16.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is 17.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,759m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tangeroutlets.com

The potential market cap would be $1,990m based on the market concensus.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

