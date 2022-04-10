Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, with ticker code (SKT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 19. Now with the previous closing price of 16.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day MA is 16.85 and the 200 day moving average is 17.93. The market cap for the company is $1,862m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tangeroutlets.com

The potential market cap would be $2,098m based on the market concensus.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.