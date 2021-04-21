Twitter
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.8% Downside

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, with ticker code (SKT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 15.5 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 13.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.94 this would imply there is a potential downside of -19.8%. The 50 day MA is 16.14 while the 200 day moving average is 11.19. The market cap for the company is $1,599m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tangeroutlets.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

