Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential -18.9% Downside

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, found using ticker (SKT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 7. Now with the previous closing price of 8.63 this indicates there is a potential downside of -18.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.01 and the 200 day MA is 6.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $835m. Company Website: http://www.tangeroutlets.com

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.