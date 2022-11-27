Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.7% Downside

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, with ticker code (SKT) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 17.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.41 this would imply there is a potential downside of -10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.83 while the 200 day moving average is 16.49. The company has a market cap of $2,130m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tangeroutlets.com

The potential market cap would be $1,902m based on the market concensus.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.