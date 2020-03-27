Talktalk Telecom Group PLC 130.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TALK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 200 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 130.4% from today’s opening price of 86.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.4 points and decreased 29.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 128.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 67.2 GBX.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 109.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 109.53. There are currently 161,393,127 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,896,073. Market capitalisation for LON:TALK is £969,744,123 GBP.

