Talktalk Telecom Group PLC 12.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TALK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at UBS. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 101 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -12.2% from today’s opening price of 114.97 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 3.33 points and increased 5.17 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 128.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 95.15 GBX.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 116.22 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 112.07. There are currently 1,146,269,670 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,470,195. Market capitalisation for LON:TALK is £1,302,162,327 GBP.