Talktalk Telecom Group PLC 10.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TALK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 75 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.8% from the opening price of 84.05 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 14.9 points and decreased 32.55 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 128.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 67.2 GBX.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 105.78 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 108.82. There are currently 1,146,269,670 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,366,707. Market capitalisation for LON:TALK is £968,597,871 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn