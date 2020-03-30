Talktalk Telecom Group PLC 0.5% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TALK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC are listed in the Telecommunications sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 87 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of .5% from the opening price of 86.55 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 22.45 points and decreased 28.85 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 128.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 67.2 GBX.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 108.51 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 109.41. There are currently 1,146,269,670 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,910,535. Market capitalisation for LON:TALK is £967,451,618 GBP.

