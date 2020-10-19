TAL Education Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

TAL Education Group with ticker code (TAL) have now 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 86.49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $46,188m. Visit the company website at: http://www.100tal.com

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name. In addition, the company operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, it operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name, as well as tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand. Additionally, the company offers education and management consulting, investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials. As of February 29, 2020, its educational network included 871 learning centers and 767 service centers in 69 cities throughout China and one city in the United States. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

