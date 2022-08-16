TAL Education Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

TAL Education Group found using ticker (TAL) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.5 and 2.9 with the average target price sitting at 5.02. With the stocks previous close at 4.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day MA is 4.67 and the 200 day MA is 3.86. The market cap for the company is $3,030m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.100tal.com

The potential market cap would be $3,300m based on the market concensus.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.