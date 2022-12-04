TAL Education Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

TAL Education Group found using ticker (TAL) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.7 and 2.9 calculating the mean target price we have 5.75. Now with the previous closing price of 5.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.81 and the 200 day MA is 4.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,692m. Visit the company website at: https://www.100tal.com

The potential market cap would be $3,881m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.