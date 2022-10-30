Twitter Linkedin Facebook

TAL Education Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

TAL Education Group with ticker code (TAL) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.3 and 2.9 with the average target price sitting at 5.06. With the stocks previous close at 3.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.86 and the 200 day MA is 4. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,836m. Visit the company website at: https://www.100tal.com

The potential market cap would be $3,614m based on the market concensus.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

