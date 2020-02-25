Take-Two Interactive Software, – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Take-Two Interactive Software, with ticker code (TTWO) have now 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 147 and 106 with a mean TP of 132.22. Now with the previous closing price of 116.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day MA is 122.38 and the 200 day moving average is 123.82. The company has a market cap of $12,819m. Find out more information at: http://www.take2games.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and the Golf Club. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony’s PlayStation 4; Microsoft’s Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

