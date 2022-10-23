Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.8% Upside

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur found using ticker (TSM) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 108.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 70.8%. The day 50 moving average is 76.84 while the 200 day moving average is 94.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $330,613m. Find out more information at: https://www.tsmc.com

The potential market cap would be $564,610m based on the market concensus.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support, account management, and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in mobile devices, high performance computing, automotive electronics, and internet of things markets. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

