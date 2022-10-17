Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur found using ticker (TSM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 108.58. Now with the previous closing price of 66.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 63.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.27 while the 200 day moving average is 96. The company has a market cap of $335,125m. Company Website: https://www.tsmc.com

The potential market cap would be $546,200m based on the market concensus.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support, account management, and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in mobile devices, high performance computing, automotive electronics, and internet of things markets. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.