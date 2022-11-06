Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.8% Upside

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur with ticker code (TSM) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 97.51. With the stocks previous close at 60.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 61.8%. The day 50 moving average is 71.44 and the 200 day MA is 90.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $324,026m. Company Website: https://www.tsmc.com

The potential market cap would be $524,151m based on the market concensus.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support, account management, and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in mobile devices, high performance computing, automotive electronics, and internet of things markets. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.