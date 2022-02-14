Twitter
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur found using ticker (TSM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 212 and 135 and has a mean target at 160.49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 124.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The day 50 moving average is 123.38 while the 200 day moving average is 118.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $627,558m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tsmc.com

The potential market cap would be $807,608m based on the market concensus.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

