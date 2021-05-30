Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur with ticker code (TSM) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 174 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 135.22. With the stocks previous close at 115.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The day 50 moving average is 115.73 and the 200 day MA is 115.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $552,547m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tsmc.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.