Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur with ticker code (TSM) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 207 and 120 calculating the mean target price we have 143.79. With the stocks previous close at 123.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The day 50 moving average is 115.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 118.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $644,422m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tsmc.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.