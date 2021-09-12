Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactur found using ticker (TSM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 204 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 141.54. Now with the previous closing price of 122.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.98 while the 200 day moving average is 117.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $637,732m. Company Website: http://www.tsmc.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.