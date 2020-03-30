T. Rowe Price Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

T. Rowe Price Group with ticker code (TROW) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 151 and 84 and has a mean target at 115.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 101.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 116.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 120.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,970m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.troweprice.com

T. Rowe Price Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group and T. Rowe Price Associates T. Rowe Price Group was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn