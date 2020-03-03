T. Rowe Price Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

T. Rowe Price Group found using ticker (TROW) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 115 and has a mean target at 139.15. Now with the previous closing price of 125.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 133.07 and the 200 day MA is 121.06. The market cap for the company is $29,427m. Company Website: http://www.troweprice.com

T. Rowe Price Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group and T. Rowe Price Associates T. Rowe Price Group was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

