T. Rowe Price Group – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

T. Rowe Price Group found using ticker (TROW) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 133 and 101 with the average target price sitting at 120.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 122.54 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day MA is 121.89 and the 200 day moving average is 113.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,420m. Visit the company website at: http://www.troweprice.com

T. Rowe Price Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group and T. Rowe Price Associates T. Rowe Price Group was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.