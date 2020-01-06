T-Mobile US, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

T-Mobile US, Inc. with ticker code (TMUS) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 114 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 90.16. Now with the previous closing price of 78.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.25 while the 200 day moving average is 78.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $66,880m. Company Website: http://www.t-mobile.com

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 83.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2018, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.