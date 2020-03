T-Mobile US – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

T-Mobile US found using ticker (TMUS) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 114 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 96.63. Now with the previous closing price of 91.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day MA is 87.15 and the 200 day MA is 80.7. The market cap for the company is $77,261m. Company Website: http://www.t-mobile.com

T-Mobile US, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 83.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2018, T-Mobile US operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

