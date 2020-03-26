T-Mobile US – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

T-Mobile US with ticker code (TMUS) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 128 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 100. With the stocks previous close at 78.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87.57 while the 200 day moving average is 81.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $67,843m. Company Website: http://www.t-mobile.com

T-Mobile US, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 86 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2019, T-Mobile US operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn