T-Mobile US – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

T-Mobile US with ticker code (TMUS) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 128 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 100. Now with the previous closing price of 84.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87.69 and the 200 day moving average is 81.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $70,029m. Find out more information at: http://www.t-mobile.com

T-Mobile US, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 86 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2019, T-Mobile US operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

