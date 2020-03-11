T-Mobile US – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

T-Mobile US with ticker code (TMUS) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 128 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 99.79. Now with the previous closing price of 84.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 88.33 while the 200 day moving average is 81.29. The market cap for the company is $72,998m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.t-mobile.com

T-Mobile US, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 83.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2018, T-Mobile US operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

