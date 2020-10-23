Systemax Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Systemax Inc. with ticker code (SYX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 28 and has a mean target at 28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.56 while the 200 day moving average is 19.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $827m. Visit the company website at: http://www.systemax.com

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies. The company also sells plumbing products and pumps, packaging products and supplies, electrical and lighting products, food service products and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance products, and fasteners and hardware. It offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company offers its products to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and e-commerce sites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

